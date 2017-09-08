She might be parading her latest stylish looks at New York Fashion Week, but Kim Kardashian has still got family on her mind.

The 36-year-old newly-blonde reality star posted an adorable snap onto her Instagram profile today (8 September), featuring husband Kanye West and their eldest child, three-year-old daughter North.

The shot showed her rapper hubby of three years giving North a big kiss on the cheek as the tot had her eyes closed in what appears to be a throwback picture. Kardashian captioned it: "I meannnnn...how cute!" as it was met with thousands of likes and comments in the first few hours.

One fan wrote: "Congratulations Kimye! You make beautiful babies!!" as another put: "So so cute"

A third added: "dad goals "

The adorable family-orientated photo comes as it was reported this week that Kardashian and West are expecting their third child via surrogate in late January.

The surrogate carrying the reality star's baby is an African-American college graduate from San Diego, according to TMZ.

The unnamed woman is in her twenties and has been married for five years, with the marriage being solid. The publication also reports that she is the mother of two small boys and is said to be in great physical shape, which helps a smooth pregnancy.

She was found via an agency and $68,850 was paid for the service, with a source telling People that "the entire family is over the moon".

Kardashian is also said to have taken advice from her doctor Paul Crane about the risks of a third pregnancy, having suffered from toxaemia, which are toxins in the blood from infection.

Crane reportedly said: "I think the potential fear of the whole situation is legitimate. You never know that you might not have the same type of problem that might be more serious this time. You're always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life and death."