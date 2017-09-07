It was announced yesterday that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were expecting their third baby in January via surrogate, and details about the woman helping the couple have been revealed.

Kardashian, 36, has been parading a series of high-fashion looks including bleached blonde hair at New York Fashion Week over the past few days, as TMZ have claimed that the surrogate carrying the reality star's baby is an African-American college graduate from San Diego.

The unnamed woman is in her twenties and has been married for five years, with the marriage being solid. The publication also reports that she is the mother of two small boys and is said to be in great physical shape, which helps a smooth pregnancy.

As previously reported, the child is due to be welcomed into the world in late January and is apparently a baby girl. The woman is reportedly a registered Democrat, however, which goes against Kanye's Republican views and public support of President Donald Trump.

The woman was found via an agency and $68,850 was paid for the service, with a source telling People that "the entire family is over the moon".

Kardashian is also said to have taken advice from her doctor Paul Crane about the risks of a third pregnancy, having suffered from toxaemia, which are toxins in the blood from infection.

Crane reportedly said: "I think the potential fear of the whole situation is legitimate. You never know that you might not have the same type of problem that might be more serious this time. You're always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life and death."

The reality star told the Hollywood Reporter how she wanted a third child, saying: "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."

Kardashian has spoken about the prospect of surrogacy several times in the past, and even asked her sisters Kourtney and Khloe if they would oblige.