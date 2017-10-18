Russell Brand has made no secrets of his battles with addiction, eating disorders, his failures as a husband and financial woes. But having endured his share of hardships, the British comedian has emerged stronger than ever.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old star shared a defiant snap of himself posing in a chair with a towel protecting his modesty and blue heels on his feet. Alongside the fabulous image, he shared a powerful message that simply read:"Damaged people are dangerous. We know we can survive.

Scores of his 409K followers flocked to the comments section to applaud his resilience in the face of adversity.

"Imma just love this like 6 times lololol," one person said while another added: "That is so so so true! We're freakin' soldiers."

A third said: "We can survive anything thrown at us ~ #artofsurvival. Brilliantly stated (as always!)"

The former wild child recently revealed he turned to mediation to help him beat heroin and sex addiction. He discusses his journey in the book Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions.

"My qualification for writing this book is not that I am better than you, it's that I am worse. I am an addict, addicted to drugs, alcohol, sex, money, love and fame," he said of the book.

"The programme in Recovery has given me freedom from all addictions and it will do the same for you."

After his ill-fated marriage to pop star Katy Perry, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor found love again with Laura Gallacher. The couple welcomed their daughter Mabel in November 2016 and tied the knot in August of this year.

Opening up about fatherhood, he told Us Weekly: "I had such strong feeling of protectiveness and love that I didn't know what to do with them."

The activist added:"She made me recognise that I'm not the end of the line, that my daughter is the end of the line. What I want and what I need is not important to what she wants and she needs. That's a good thing because I can be a very self-obsessed guy."