Dana White has revealed Ronda Rousey's mindset ahead of her UFC 207 bantamweight title clash against Amanda Nunes on 30 December at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The California-born fighter is making a return to the octagon after a 13-month hiatus following her brutal knockout against Holly Holm, when she surrendered her bantamweight title, which she held for over three years since her debut in 2011. Rousey had been the dominant force in the UFC women's division before her knockout, and White admitted that she wants the belt back around her waist when she takes on the Brazilian fighter.

"Ronda wants the belt back. She feels like it's hers," White said, as quoted on USA Today.

The bantamweight title belt has changed hands frequently in the year with Holm taking it from Rousey, but surrendering it to Meisha Tate just three months later. The latter was also unable to hold on to the title after she decided to defend it against Nunes four months later. The Brazilian won the bout via a submission.

White always noted that Rousey would get a title fight in her first match and it was owing to her contribution in making the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's division popular.

"Unbelievable," he said, about the popularity of the division. "You have a dominant champion and then suddenly the belt is passed around three times in three fights. You never know what to expect next."

Rousey has admitted that her clash with Nunes will be one of her last, but White is hoping to have a rematch between the American and Holm. The latter has now moved up to the 145lbs class and will fight Germaine de Randamie in the inaugural fight for the newly formed featherweight category. If the highly anticipated rematch does happen, it will give both the fighters a chance to become the first two-weight title holder in the UFC women's division.