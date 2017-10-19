Danielle Darrieux, a prolific French actress whose movie and theater career spanned eight decades, has died. She was 100.

One of France's best-loved actresses, Darrieux appeared in dozens of plays and more than 100 films during her long career.

Generations of French moviegoers watched her mature from a precocious, fresh-faced teen — Darrieux made her on-screen debut at age 14 — into a radiant nonagenarian starring in films into her 90s.

With her expressive face and liquid eyes, Darrieux was a favorite of French directors including legends like Claude Chabrol, Jacques Demy and Andre Techine.

Her biggest roles included 1953's Oscar-nominated Madame de..., 5 Fingers alongside James Mason and the critically acclaimed 2002 movie 8 Women, one of five movies in which she played Catherine Deneuve's mother.

Darrieux was married three times, but all of her husbands pre-deceased her. In 1985 she was awarded the Honorary César, France's top cinema recognition.