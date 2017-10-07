Liverpool forward Danny Ings insists he is not considering a January move away from the club.

A series of major knee injuries have kept Ings on the sidelines for the vast majority of his two seasons at the club and is yet to play a Premier League match under Jurgen Klopp.

The former Burnley striker made a number of appearances for the club's Under-23 side earlier this season before making his first senior appearance in just under the year in the Carabao Cup, coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

With Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke ahead of him in the striking pecking order, Ings would appear to be some way off claiming a first-team role in Klopp's attack.

But the forward insists he is not looking for an easy way out and will fight to prove his worth on Merseyside.

"Everywhere I have been, I have always found a way to make it happen. I have been in a lot of tough situations at previous clubs where it has been hard to break in," Ings told The Times.

"People from the outside looking in will probably have the assumption, 'Oh, he's the forgotten man' but it has not crossed my mind at all. I still believe in myself. I still believe I can play in this team.

"When you are at a club like Liverpool, it is not a club that you want to walk away from. It would grate on me for the rest of my career, and the rest of my life, if I had not done everything to give it my all.

"I still feel like I have a big part to play in this football club."

Injuries have limited Ings to just 12 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival from Turf Moor in 2015.