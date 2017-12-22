Another woman has come forward to accuse Danny Masterson of rape. That 70s Show star's former girlfriend, Bobette Riales, has become the fifth woman to accuse him of sexual assault, saying he "repeatedly" raped her.

The actress and model, who dated Masterson in the early 2000s, took to social media on Wednesday (20 December) to say that she is sharing the horrifying ordeal she suffered at the hands of her then-boyfriend because she wants justice and that she does not want other women to suffer the same fate as her.

"I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time," the 36-year-old wrote on Twitter. "My truth will be heard. I applaud @ChrisseBixler. #metoo #sisters."

Bixler responded to Riales' tweet saying she is proud of the latter for sharing her story.

Masterson "will never do this to another human being ever again," she said and added, "He's a thief in the night, but he overlooks some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice."

Bixler was the first woman to talk about her alleged rape by Masterson. In November, she claimed that she told the Church of Scientology about the rape incident but her story allegedly fell on deaf ears.

"'Danny Masterson is a celebrity. He flourishes and prospers in life. You protect that and reward that.' — direct quote from the Church of Scientology. I will NOT shut my mouth when Netflix tries to make us feel like we don't matter," Bixler was quoted as saying by Daily Beast.

The Church of Scientology later "adamantly" denied the allegations, saying Bixler did not make any sexual harassment allegations against Masterson when she spoke to them about the assault.

Masterson was fired from the Netflix comedy series The Ranch after multiple rape allegations.

"As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. Yesterday (5 December) was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him," Netflix said in a statement on 6 December.

Masterson, who has reportedly been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department since March after three women accused him of raping them in the 2000s, has denied the sexual harassment accusations, calling the allegations "outrageous".

"Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one," he previously said in a statement. "In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all."

As of now, Masterson has not responded to Riales' rape accusations.