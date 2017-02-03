Tottenham Hotspur number one Hugo Lloris is ready to return to action for the visit of Middlesbrough on Saturday (4 February) after missing the midweek draw at Sunderland. However, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Jan Vertonghen and long-term absentee Erik Lamela will miss the game due to a variety of injuries.

Michel Vorm started between the sticks at the Stadium of Light after the club captain was struck down with an illness. The former Swansea stopper kept a clean sheet to earn a point for Spurs but Pochettino has claimed that "if all is going normally" Lloris will be back to face Boro.

"Hugo trained yesterday and today and we hope that for tomorrow he will be available," Pochettino told Spurs TV. "We are happy, [he's had] a good evolution and if all is going normally he will be in the team."

Pochettino, meanwhile, faces a nervous wait to learn how long he will be without Rose after the left-back suffered a knee injury at Sunderland.

The Tottenham boss said that the England international underwent a scan on Thursday to address the issue, but refused to set a time-frame in the player's recovery until he sees a specialist next week.

"Danny Rose had his scan yesterday," he told Spurs TV. "Now we need to wait until Monday when he is going to see the specialist and we'll see afterwards."

The visit of Middlesbrough will still come too early for the other four aforementioned absentees, but Pochettino said that Trippier, Nkoudou, Vertonghen and Lamela are making good progress, with the first two expected to return next week.

"Nkoudou is much better. For tomorrow he is out but he is much better. Kieran Trippier is still out but is much better too in the same level and for next week he will be available," Pochetino said.

"Jan Vertonghen is doing better, he's started to run on the pitch, he is very positive and we'll see in the next few weeks how he is doing but we are very positive about him."

Lamela is yet to play a game for Spurs since the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on 25 October. However, Pochettino was also very optimistic about the Argentina international after he recently returned to London, having spent some time at his former club Roma for a change of scenery.

"Erik Lamela's progression is good – every day is step-by-step, going ahead. It's better to be cautious but we are positive and happy," the Tottenham boss said.