Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Danny Welbeck will definitely be sidelined until after the October international break, although remains uncertain exactly how much time the Arsenal forward will miss as he prepares to undergo another scan on Tuesday (19 September).

Welbeck has featured in all but one of the Gunners' seven matches across all competitions so far this term but was forced off injured after 73 minutes of an encouraging goalless Premier League draw with 10-man Chelsea at the weekend.

Wenger confirmed after the match that he did not know the severity of the issue but did not believe it to be particularly bad.

However, subsequent reports suggested there are fears that Welbeck, who is said to have undergone an initial scan on Monday, could miss at least the next month - a period that includes Wednesday night's Carabao Cup third-round clash with Doncaster Rovers and Europa League trips to BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade in addition to top-flight matches against West Bromwich Albion, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford.

The 26-year-old also looks set to sit out England's final two 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania next month.

"Danny has a scan today, we don't know how bad his groin injury is but he will certainly be out until the international break," Wenger was quoted as saying in an injury update published via Arsenal's official website.

Midfielder Francis Coquelin will also be sidelined until after the international break as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during the 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Little-used right-back Mathieu Debuchy is said to be "coming back slowly", although will play no part against Doncaster.

On Mesut Ozil, who was rested for last week's win over Cologne before missing the Chelsea match with a muscle problem, Wenger said: "Mesut is training again, but for tomorrow no [he will not feature]. He has a little inflammation of his knee."

The manager additionally confirmed that both Jack Wilshere and Calum Chambers will be involved against Darren Ferguson's third-tier Doncaster, who have won just one of eight league matches so far in 2017-18 but did knock out Championship side Hull City in the last round. Santi Cazorla remains Arsenal's only long-term absentee and is not expected to return until after Christmas.

"Yes [it will be a mix], but it will be a similar team to the one that played against Cologne," Wenger added, hinting that the likes of David Ospina, Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud could all start.

Alexis Sanchez, who played the full match against Cologne and scored a brilliant second goal in an eventful 3-1 victory, could also feature from the off after appearing as a substitute in each of Arsenal's two Premier League matches since the transfer window closed. The likes of Reiss Nelson, Jeff Reine Adelaide, Chuba Akpom and Matt Macey will also hope to be involved.