The retired Floyd Mayweather is continuing to tease about the prospect of entering the world of mixed martial arts.

The former pound-for-pound boxing king came out of retirement last year to take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in what became known as the "Money Fight".

Mayweather would go on to comfortably win the crossover bout in the 10th round to take his already perfect record to 50-0 and retire for good.

However, "Money" recently posted a video of himself in an MMA cage on social media, with a caption that read "You come at the king, you best not miss..."

"2018, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, MMA. What are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?" the former five-weight champion said in the video in reference to betting website Paddy Power.

The post, currently boasting over 8,000 retweets at the time of writing, comes after Mayweather had already posted a video of himself entering an MMA cage as well as a picture of him during his bout with the Irishman that was captioned, "#MCM Mayweather Crushes McGregor."

McGregor would respond to the initial video as rumours started heating up about a potential second fight between the two combat stars, this time, in the UFC.

Mayweather had previously claimed that he could fight in the octagon and "do a three or four fight deal" with the Las Vegas-based promotion that would earn him a billion dollar.

While an MMA encounter between the two would ideally not generate as much money as a boxing match, given that both fighters made nine-figure paydays from their initial meeting, it would represent the next best lucrative option, particularly for McGregor.

The 29-year-old was expected to defend his lightweight title against interim champion Tony Ferguson in a title unification bout.

But with UFC president Dana White hinting that McGregor could be stripped off his title after being informed of a potential September return, he went on to book a fight between Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 223, though there are doubts as to whether it is for the undisputed or interim title.