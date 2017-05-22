David Moyes has resigned from his position as manager of relegated Sunderland, 24 hours after the sorry Black Cats ended a truly wretched 2016-17 Premier League campaign with a heavy 5-1 defeat to champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Scot was handed a four-year contract after being appointed as successor to Sam Allardyce last summer and had previously signalled his intent to remain at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland attempt to bounce back from the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, Moyes is said to have informed owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain of his decision to leave the club during a meeting held in London on Monday morning (22 May).

"I would like to thank Ellis Short and the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland, and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club," the 54-year-old said in an official statement released by Sunderland.

"I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League".

Short revealed that Moyes had relinquished his position without accepting any compensation.

"I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned," he said.

"Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character. In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future."