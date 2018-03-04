MASH star David Ogden Steirs dies aged 75 following a battle with bladder cancer.

The beloved American actor was best known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in the popular television series, and passed away on Saturday night.

His agent Mitchell Stubbs confirmed the sad news on Twitter, telling fans that he had died at his home in Newport, Oregon.

Stubbs retweeted a message from the MKS Talent Agency account that wrote: "I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer.

"His talent was only surpassed by his heart."

Steirs played the voice of a number of classic Disney characters including Beauty And The Beast's Cogsworth, Governor Ratcliffe and Wiggins in Pocahontas. He also played Jumba in popular cartoon movie Lilo and Stitch.

His earlier television credits include The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Kojak and Charlie's Angels.

Fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late star, with one person writing: "Rest In Peace David Ogden Steirs. Grew up on Star Trek, MASH, Better off Dead and of course Beauty and the Beast. Rest In Peace and Godspeed."

While someone else said: "Rest In Peace, David Ogden Steirs, aka Charles Emerson Winchester, III. You did one thing, you did it well, and then you moved on."

Steirs leaves behind a legacy of over 150 film and television credits and is reported to have been survived by a son.