Paddy McGuinness' humiliated wife Christine has signed up to ITVBe reality show The Real Housewives of Cheshire following his scandal with Nicole Appleton last month.

The 29-year-old model is set to be the latest glamorous character to grace the new series when it hits screens next month, The Sun reports.

Her decision to star on the show and let cameras into her home comes shortly after her husband was pictured arm-in-arm with former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, who had also 'liked' 175 photos on the Take Me Out host's Instagram profile.

A TV source told the publication: "Christine has been given the chance to be in the spotlight.

"She has been through a tough since feeling betrayed by Paddy and is looking forward to having a new focus.

"It's not great news for Paddy who's already seen enough of his private life scrutinised. She's already filmed some scenes."

An ITV spokeswoman added: "The new series will be returning to ITVBe in March. Friends and familiar faces will be popping up along the way."

Show bosses may expect Mrs McGuinness to spill the beans on her recent marriage woes with the television personality, as she has already been quite vocal on social media about the scandal.

The former Miss Liverpool shared a cryptic message on Instagram after the snaps of her husband and Appleton emerged.

It read: It read: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

The Real Housewives of Cheshire follows a group of well-off women including footballer's wives Leanne Brown, Dawn Ward and Tanya Bardsley, and features some tacky dinner table bust-ups and many extravagant parties.