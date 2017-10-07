Police in Denmark have said that they have found the decapitated head and two legs that belong to the Swedish journalist, Kim Wall.

Wall, 30, disappeared after she interviewed a Danish inventor on his submarine on the 10 August.

Her torso was found in the sea off Copenhagen 11 days after she first boarded the home-made submarine built by inventor Peter Madsen.

Copenhagen police inspector Jens Moller Jensen told reporters police had found one bag with her missing clothes, and another bag containing her head and legs. "Last night our forensic dentist confirmed that it was Kim Wall," Jensen said.

Madsen, 46, has denied all charges associated with her death.

The bags with Wall's body parts were found after several dives in and around the seas surrounding Copenhagen.

The bags were found just one kilometre from where her torso was located on the 21 August.

The post-mortem found that knife wounds to her genitals and ribcage, which are believed to have been caused "around or shortly after her death", though the exact cause of her death is yet to be determined.

Madsen had initially told prosecutors that he had dropped Wall off safely but later changed his story to say that she had hit her head on a hatch and died from her injuries and he buried her at sea.

No head injuries or fractures were found on Wall's skull.

Madsen has been charged with murder and the mutilation of Wall's corpse.

Wall had been to visit Madsen to write a story about his submarine which he had built himself, the alarm was raised by her boyfriend when she failed to return from the trip.