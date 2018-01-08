ðŸ™…ðŸ½â€â™€ï¸ A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:02am PST

She may be the envy of a lot of women for dating Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli, but Ruby Mae proved she's becoming a big star in her own right with her latest stylish Instagram snap.

The 22-year-old model often shares professional photos taken from fashion campaigns for the likes of The Couture Club and In The Style, but has been getting more personal with her 37.5K followers of late.

Ruby posted loved-up snaps of her and Alli over the Christmas period and yesterday shared a picture of herself from a night out on her own time.

The 5'9" model stuns in the snap whilst showing off her style credentials of black and white thigh-high statement boots, a big monochrome scarf and a red shoulder bag, ensuring all eyes were on her long legs.

She completed the look with her raven hair worn in a sleek, straight style and some statement gold dangly earrings with her trademark flawless contoured make-up.

Fans went wild over the alluring snap, with one person telling her: "Stunning as usual ", as another wrote: "Dele is lucky".

A third added: "Absolute babe xxxx".

The British-born model, who is signed to Boss Model Management in Manchester, excited fans on Boxing Day by sharing two snaps of herself with her football star beau, 21.

The couple were even colour-coordinated in black outfits as Ruby flashed her bright white smile in one loved-up snap, which gained over 7,500 likes.

A follower commented: ''Good match inside and outside the pitch,'' as another said: ''Best couple in the world ❤️You both are so perfect, can get over it You need to get married Hope you both had a great day xx''.