Dermot O'Leary is in talks to host the forthcoming Brit Awards 2017. The X Factor presenter would replace Canadian singer Michael Buble, who was forced to pull out of the awards show to continue supporting his young son Noah, who is battling cancer.

The next hosting of the Brits is due to take place on 22 February at London's O2 Arena. According to The Sun, producers are said to be holding discussions with O'Leary and Celebrity Big Brother host Emma Willis about the possibility of either one stepping in as Buble's replacement.

A source told the newspaper: "Dermot is exactly what ITV want to host the Brits, a safe pair of hands. He has that wealth of experience, especially with live TV. He has been at the helm of The X Factor for a decade and has a solid awards background too, thanks to the National Television Awards [NTAs]. He is talking to producers but hasn't made a decision yet. Emma is also an option."

Earlier in January, it was reported that Buble, 41, had decided to prioritise the needs of his family and producers "completely understood". A source on behalf of the Just Haven't Met You Yet singer told the publication: "[Buble] would have put a unique stamp on the night so it's a real shame, but at the moment his priority is his family. They are exploring other options now about who will take his place and a number of people have thrown their hat in the ring. No matter who they pick it will be an incredible night."

Buble has not spoken out in public since November, when the musician and his wife Luisana Lopilato revealed their eldest son Noah, aged three, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. In a statement shared on social media, Buble said: "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US."

He added: "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."

In December 2016, it was reported that Noah had successfully undergone chemotherapy and had been granted permission to spend Christmas at home with his parents and younger brother Elias.