Michael Buble has reportedly pulled out of hosting the Brit Awards 2017, to tend to his three-year-old son Noah, who is battling liver cancer.

According to a report in The Sun, the producers "completely understood" his decision. A source told the gossip website, "It was a difficult call but Michael has decided to pull out of hosting the Brit Awards. Out of respect for Michael the producers gave him as much time as he needed to make the decision, which they completely understood."

The source revealed that the producers are "exploring" other options while looking for someone to replace the Lost singer. The insider said, "He would have put a unique stamp on the night so it's a real shame, but at the moment his priority is his family. They are exploring other options now about who will take his place and a number of people have thrown their hat in the ring. No matter who they pick it will be an incredible night."

Back in November 2016, Michael and his Argentinian wife Luisana Lopilato said they were putting their careers on hold following Noah's cancer diagnosis. The Bublé family released a statement that appeared on his wife's Facebook page to confirm the tragic news. The statement reads, "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children."

Noah has reportedly finished his first chemotherapy session and spent Christmas with his family in California.