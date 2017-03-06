Tony Ferguson wants a shot at Conor McGregor's lightweight title following the cancellation of his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209.

The much anticipated lightweight bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov was supposed to take place at the pay-per-view on 4 March for the interim lightweight title, with the winner expected to face McGregor.

However, just a day before the event, "The Eagle" had to pull out due to "weight management medical issues", making it the third time that a fight between the two fighters has been cancelled.

Ferguson called the situation "a nightmare" with UFC president Dana White saying he had never seen anyone more devastated following a fight being cancelled.

"The thing is that he [Ferguson] was devastated," White said at the post-fight press conference. "He came over to our offices, and he was as bad as anybody I've ever seen when a fight pulls out."

"El Cucuy" does not seem to be interested in trying a fourth time with the Dagestan native as he sets his sights on McGregor, tweeting the Irishman and claiming that he was next.

Ferguson — who was still paid his fight purse of $250,000 (£204,000) — was also in attendance at UFC 209 where he made title belt gestures towards his waist and later posted a clip on Instagram, calling out McGregor.

McGregor, however, is currently taking a break from the UFC following his victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. The 28-year-old is expecting the birth of his first child in May while he has also been actively pursuing a super fight with Floyd Mayweather.

When White was asked if a title fight between the two was on the horizon, he responded: "I don't know, we'll see what happens but yeah, that's a possibility."