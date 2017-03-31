One Direction's Harry Styles
One Direction's Harry Styles is set to make is solo debutROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Since announcing his solo debut, Harry Styles has continued to tease fans about the details of the forthcoming project. Ahead of the big reveal, the singer sent fans into a frenzy by simply tweeting: "SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 //" to his 29.8million followers.

The elusive Drag Me Down hitmaker posted the cryptic message alongside a snap of himself immersed in water and looking into the distance.

Although the 23-year-old star did not make it clear whether Sign of the Times was the name of his forthcoming single, the title of the entire album or simply a nod to Prince's album Sign O' The Times − which came out 30 years ago – it didn't take long for excited fans to take to social media demanding answers.

One commentator said: "Can't wait to hear your music! I'm sure it'll be sick!! Love you "

Another added: "OMG OMG OMG!!!! CANT WAIT !!! APRIL 7 COOOOMMMMEEEE NOOOOOWWWWWWWW CANT SURVIVE TILL THEN!!!

A third said: "The King is coming"

Fortunately for devoted Directioners they don't have to wait long to see the singer – who is preparing to make his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk – back on the stage. He is scheduled to make an on Saturday Night Live on 15 April.

Confirming his musical guest Jimmy Fallon tweeted: "So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together #WhenHarryMetJimmy #FallonStylesSNL."

Earlier in March, Styles confirmed his return to music following a brief hiatus with a clip of him drenched and slowly emerging from the darkness walking through a door bathed in light.

Dunkirk, which also stars Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, is scheduled to hit cinemas on 19 July 2017.