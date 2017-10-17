Did Margot Robbie just let slip a big personal secret? According to Page Six, the Suicide Squad actress might have been keeping her wedding a secret for longer than we first imagined.

The gossip site reported that an unnamed source overheard her talking to a guest at the Hamptons International Film Festival, which took place earlier this month, and letting it slip that she has in fact been married for three years.

"A guest congratulated her on her first-year wedding anniversary. Margot responded, 'It's been three years'," the source claimed.

There does not seem to be much more information to substantiate this piece of gossip and according to most other reports, the Goodbye Christopher Robin actress tied the knot with British film director Tom Ackerley on 18 December 2016 after getting engaged earlier that year.

She only shared a photo of her engagement ring in December but according to a wedding guest, the nuptials took place in the star's hometown of Dalby, Australia, and were attended by her mother, siblings and close friends.

The 27-year-old has been very private about her personal life and told news.com.au that fame is not all that it is cracked up to be.

"The biggest misconception about me is that people think I spend all my time sitting on a yacht or swanning around at fancy parties. I wish it were true," she said. "I think people have this idea that making movies is like, 'Oh, you must be on a gorgeous studio lot with a latte in your hand'."

The actress recently completed filming for I, Tonya, a biopic about disgraced ice skater, Tonya Harding. Robbie also made her debut as a producer for the project, alongside her husband and unlike most couples who prefer to keep their work and personal lives separate, the Focus actress sees it as a blessing.

"Well, at least we're in the same place. Honestly, people really struggle in this business because you have to spend so much time apart. So this has been a blessing," she added.

After her success in Suicide Squad, Robbie has been inundated with movie offers and alongside I, Tonya, which releases on 8 December, she is also working on thriller-drama Terminal and Mary Queen of Scots (November 2018 release), a biopic on Playboy creator Hugh Hefner and a female-driven Robin Hood spin-off.

Goodbye Christopher Robin released in theatres in September and sees her playing the wife of Alan A Milne, the creator of the Winnie the Pooh stories.