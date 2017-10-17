Carrie Fisher was definitely not a bystander to injustice, and aside from helping save the universe in the Star Wars franchise, she seemed to be a hero in real life as well. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal involving sexual assault in Hollywood, a friend of the actress revealed how the star came to her defence after her own foul encounter with a movie producer.

Heather Ross told Arizona's radio station 94.9 MixFM about an incident in 2000 when an unnamed Oscar-winning producer invited her for dinner but sexually assaulted her in his car after picking her up. The screenwriter managed to push the man off and leave but not before he threatened her. "You'll never make a movie in my town and get the f**k out of my car," the producer told her.

Ross, who became friends with Fisher in the late '90s, confided in her about the incident.

"About two weeks later, [Fisher] sent me a message online and she said, 'I just saw (the producer) at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow'," she recalled.

"I asked her what was inside and she said, 'It was a cow tongue from Jerry's Famous Deli in Westwood'."

It looks like Fisher had taken inspiration from The Godfather, because she made it clear what message the tongue was meant to pass on. Along with the meat, the actress, who played Princess Lea, allegedly added a note that said, "If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!"

Ross said it was validating to know that another woman was standing up for her. "This woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend. That's who she was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face," she added.