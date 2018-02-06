DJ Khaled's future brother-in-law has been shot dead in a New York apartment, it has been reported.

Jonathan Tuck – the younger brother of Khaled's fiancée Nicole – was attempting to buy marijuana when he was shot him in the face on Sunday evening (4 February), according to the New York Daily News.

The incident took place in a Belmont apartment less than half a mile from his home, police said. The 25-year-old victim died at St Barnabas Hospital.

The crime scene, a second-floor apartment on Washington Avenue in the Bronx, remained roped off on Monday night as police continued investigations.

Police believe Tuck argued with his killer and the row spiralled out of control.

His friend of seven years, Brandon Davies, said: "He's a good guy. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. There was no reason for him to be there."

Police sources claimed that Nicole and her mother rushed to the Bronx following the news. DJ Khaled, 42, was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl at the time of the shooting, social media posts said.

Neither Khaled nor his fiancée have commented on the death.

A friend who chose to remain anonymous said: "He was a good man. He leaves a daughter. He was working overnight stock in New Jersey. We're hurting. We're grieving. We're devastated."

Khaled last shared a post on Instagram of himself on stage just 11 hours ago. The record producer – who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry from Beyoncé to Rihanna – welcomed his first child with Nicole in 2016.

He garnered national attention after making the decision to live-stream the birth of baby son Asahd on his Snapchat account.