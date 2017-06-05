Donald Trump has hit out again at London mayor Sadiq Khan following the London Bridge attack on Saturday (3 June).

Trump had already criticised the mayor just hours after the attack but in a fresh tweet, the president said: "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!"

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan, commenting on the latest Trump tweet, said: "The mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday's horrific and cowardly attack."

Over the weekend, Trump said: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!"

Responding to the criticisms, Khan's team said he had "more important things to do than respond to Mr Trump."

At an election press conference earlier today (5 June), Theresa May defended the mayor saying that he was doing a "good job" following the attack.

Seven people died on Saturday when a van being driven southbound on London Bridge rammed into pedestrians.

Three attackers, armed with knives and wearing fake suicide jackets, exited the van and entered the nearby Borough Market, stabbing various people before eventually being shot dead by police.

Dozens more were injured in the attack with many remaining in a critical condition.

This isn't the first time Trump and Khan have clashed. In the run up to the presidential election, Khan accused Trump of having an "ignorant view of Islam" when Trump proposed a travel ban for all Muslims entering the United States.

"Donald Trump's ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe – it risks alienating mainstream Muslims around the world and plays into the hands of the extremists," Khan said at the time.