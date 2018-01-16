The majority leader in the US House of Representatives made one of his aides pick out the flavours of Starburst sweets that Donald Trump did not like before the confectionary was handed over, it has been claimed.

The Washington Post reported that Kevin McCarthy was on a trip with the president aboard Air Force One when he noticed that Trump was eating only the cherry and strawberry flavours in his pack of Starburst.

The Republican told the Post: "We're there, having a little dessert, and he offers me some.

"Just the red and the pink. A bit later, a couple of his aides saw me with those colours and told me, 'Those are the president's favourites.'"

McCarthy later bought some Starbursts and told one of his aides to sort through the packs, remove all the red and pink sweets and put them into a jar.

He later presented the jar, with Trump's name emblazoned on its side, to the president.

His story was the latest nugget of information to reveal the eating habits about Trump. He is well-known for his love of fast food, particularly McDonald's and KFC.

The Post wrote: "On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke."

Trump said in 2016 that he enjoyed fast food because "you know what they are putting in it".

Despite his apparently poor diet, the White House announced last week that Trump was in "excellent health" after undergoing his first health screening since becoming president.