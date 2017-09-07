The Trump organisation has confirmed that precautions are being taken to help protect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort as well as his other properties in Florida. It comes just days before Hurricane Irma is set to hit Florida after killing several people in the Caribbean.

On top of the Mar-a-Lago resort, dubbed by Trump as the "Winter White House", the Trump organisation also runs Trump Grande, Trump International Beach Resort, and Trump Towers in Sunny Isles, Trump Hollywood in Hollywood Beach, Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, plus Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter and Trump National Doral in Doral, Miami.

So far at least ten people have been confirmed dead in one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the Atlantic with wind speeds reaching 185mph and deadly storm surges flooding entire islands.

Over the next 48 hours the storm is expected to move over Cuba and the Bahamas before reaching Florida.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organisation said: "Our teams at the Trump properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure.

"We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma."

Officials in Florida have urged people in the state, particularly those in the south, to evacuate and take shelter.

Speaking on Wednesday 6 September, Donald Trump acknowledged the scale of Irma. "There is a new and seems to be record-breaking hurricane heading right toward Florida and Puerto Rico and other places. We'll see what happens. We'll know in a very short period of time, but it looks like it would be something that would be not good, believe me, not good," the president said.