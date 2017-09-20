Doncaster manager and Sir Alex Ferguson's son, Darren Ferguson, has revealed that his father has been giving him advice on how to beat Arsenal as Manchester United have done that so often in the past.

The duo were involved in a few legendary encounters during the early years as the Red Devils and Arsenal battled for the crown of England. Fergie's son Darren will take a first-hand view of the rivalry with Wenger when Doncaster travel to the Emirates on Wednesday night (20 September).

Darren has revealed he has been taking some valuable tips on how to get the better of the Frenchman from his father, who enjoyed a vigorous enmity with Wenger and were involved in various scuffles over the years. Ferguson had the better of Wenger in the final few years but the rivalry in the late 90s and early 00s was fierce.

"There is an enormous amount of respect between my dad and Arsene Wenger. They were competitive both of them but they get on very, very well," Darren said, as quoted by the Mirror. "He's a great manager and obviously the aim is to get one over him, but we know it's going to be difficult.

"Yeah (I've spoken to him), I speak to him at length, but obviously this game. He's going to be there, my mother is going to be there and my family, so it's good, good for everyone. It's important that we go there and put on a performance."

The Gunners will take on Doncaster in the third round of the Carabao Cup with the north London club set to make a host of changes to the squad following their 0-0 draw against Chelsea. Danny Welbeck, Mesut Ozil, Francis Coquelin and Mathieu Debuchy have all been ruled out of the fixture with a few youngsters likely to make the cut.

The manager additionally confirmed that both Jack Wilshere and Calum Chambers will be involved against Darren Ferguson's third-tier Doncaster, who have won just one of eight league matches so far in 2017-18 but did knock out Championship side Hull City in the last round. Santi Cazorla remains Arsenal's only long-term absentee and is not expected to return until after Christmas.