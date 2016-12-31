Rapper Drake and rumoured new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez have been caught on camera getting steamy on the dance floor.

The footage, taken by Young Empire Music Group chief executive Jas Prince, shows Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, letting loose at a private winter-wonderland themed prom in LA on Thursday (29 December).

The couple, who have been unable to keep their hands off each other since getting close earlier this month, hit the dance floor full of affection after being made Prom Queen and King at the event, which featured a 50s-style live band.

Snapchat and Instagram clips show the pair sharing kisses and slow-dancing together, before pop icon Lopez, a professionally trained dancer, tried out some more risque moves on her new man.

One user described the footage as "something straight out of dirty dancing".

Prince also shared a prom photo of the Know Yourself hitmaker in a tuxedo alongside the mother-of-two, who shone in a white dress with a choker neckline and looped fringe.

The singer and actress later changed into a simmering minidress and danced the night away in high spirits with her partner, as both proudly wore their respective tiara and crown.

US weekly report that both ballads and uptempo beats soundtracked the night, as part of a setlist that included Drake's latest hit, Fake Love, and an alleged sneak preview of the artists' potential collaboration.

The night of partying came a day after the Views rapper appeared to confirm the relationship by posting a cozy picture of her asleep in Lopez asleep in his lap.

Former love interest Rihanna has responded defiantly to news, saying she "refuses" to have her heartbroken by Drake after the pair briefly dated in the summer after years of friendship and musical collaborations.

The Toronto star's blossoming love life caps another hugely successful year for the former actor, who recently broke Spotify records when his track One Dance became the first song to surpass a billion streams.