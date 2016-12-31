Another New Year, and another beginning. Say goodbye to 2016 and welcome 2017. With the dawn of the New Year, it's time to forget the past and start life afresh with new hopes, aspirations and cheer.

Express your love, gratitude, respect and appreciation on this special day by sharing special messages and quote with friends and family. And to help you, IBTimes UK has compiled a list of top 10 New Year quotes, messages to wish your loved ones Happy New Year 2017.

Top 10 Inspirational Quotes

1. "Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." – Benjamin Franklin

2. "Each new day is a blank page in the diary of your life. The secret of success is in turning that diary into the best story you possibly can. I wish you Happy New Year and diary full of best stories ever written in your life." – Lao Tzu

3. "Of all sound of all bells… most solemn and touching is the peal which rings out the Old Year." – Jay Leno

4. "Every New Year people get you some presents but your best present you get never changes: Your own existence! It is also your best present to others!" – Mehmet Murat Ildan

5. "What the New Year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the New Year." – Vern McLellan

6. "I would be an utter fool to let my journey be defined by the denial of the journey." – Craig D Lounsbrough

7. "Making New Year resolutions is one thing. Remaining resolute and seeing them through is quite another." – Alex Morritt

8. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." – Oprah Winfrey

9. "Glory to God in highest heaven, Who unto man His Son hath given; While angels sing with tender mirth, A glad new year to all the Earth" – Martin Luther

10. "A happy New Year! Grant that I

May bring no tear to any eye

When this New Year in time shall end

Let it be said I've played the friend,

Have lived and loved and labored here,

And made of it a happy year." – Edgar Guest

Top 10 messages Expecting your smiles to become even bigger in 2017, Happy New Year! You have been tough during the rough year 2016 proved to be. Wishing you a smoother 2017. Happy New Year! Whether you are a dream or reality, or anything in between, just be you in 2017. Happy New Year! May the moving toward New Year seal your heart with trust and carry a brighter tomorrow, with loads of new possibilities. A New Year is neither an end or nor a starting, but a going ahead, with all the shrewdness that experience can ingrain in us. We wish you New Year 2017! Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous New Year! Make your New Year a blast of fun, full of cheer and warm greetings for everyone. Have a healthy New Year! May you accomplish your goals for this New Year. I know you can do it. Best wishes for New Years. May you have an abundant and amazing New Year ahead of you and may all your dreams come true. Have a fantastic New Year! May each day of the New Year be filled with contentment, opportunities, peace and abundance. Happy New Year!

Top 5 funny messages for Whatsapp