Another New Year, and another beginning. Say goodbye to 2016 and welcome 2017. With the dawn of the New Year, it's time to forget the past and start life afresh with new hopes, aspirations and cheer.
Express your love, gratitude, respect and appreciation on this special day by sharing special messages and quote with friends and family. And to help you, IBTimes UK has compiled a list of top 10 New Year quotes, messages to wish your loved ones Happy New Year 2017.
Top 10 Inspirational Quotes
1. "Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." – Benjamin Franklin
2. "Each new day is a blank page in the diary of your life. The secret of success is in turning that diary into the best story you possibly can. I wish you Happy New Year and diary full of best stories ever written in your life." – Lao Tzu
3. "Of all sound of all bells… most solemn and touching is the peal which rings out the Old Year." – Jay Leno
4. "Every New Year people get you some presents but your best present you get never changes: Your own existence! It is also your best present to others!" – Mehmet Murat Ildan
5. "What the New Year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the New Year." – Vern McLellan
6. "I would be an utter fool to let my journey be defined by the denial of the journey." – Craig D Lounsbrough
7. "Making New Year resolutions is one thing. Remaining resolute and seeing them through is quite another." – Alex Morritt
8. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." – Oprah Winfrey
9. "Glory to God in highest heaven, Who unto man His Son hath given; While angels sing with tender mirth, A glad new year to all the Earth" – Martin Luther
10. "A happy New Year! Grant that I
May bring no tear to any eye
When this New Year in time shall end
Let it be said I've played the friend,
Have lived and loved and labored here,
And made of it a happy year." – Edgar Guest
Top 5 funny messages for Whatsapp
- You know, that pair of jeans has become too dirty; do change it in 2017. Happy New Year.
- Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, George Clooney & ME! All the famous wish you a very Happy New Year!
- I've been waiting 365 days to say "happy new year" since I had so much fun saying it last year. Happy New Year, friend.
- You will be a little bit older, a little bit rounder, but still none the wiser. Happy New Year!
- I wish you can evade your boss successfully while using instant messengers at work this year!