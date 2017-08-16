She celebrated turning 30 earlier this year, and Michelle Keegan soon discovered that her body can't keep up with a rare drunken night like it used to.

The former Coronation Street actress blew off some steam after returning from a gruelling Our Girl filming schedule in South Africa as she hit the notorious Magaluf party destination in Mallorca to celebrate her belated birthday, which was on 3 June.

Now magazine have obtained shocking snaps of the usually demure television star, who hails from Stockport, vomiting in the street while stumbling around.

Husband Mark Wright was forced to carry the star along the party strip, which usually sees teenage boys chug on fish bowls and play drinking games involving a lot of nudity.

Other pictures show Michelle sitting in the street after being "sick", while another image shows the brunette wearing a short white dress and sandals appearing to struggle to stand up. Another shows her accidentally flashing her knickers after managing to get up off the floor.

An eyewitness told the publication: "Michelle was out of it. She walked into me and tried to apologise, she was clearly very drunk.

"Mark was carrying her down the strip but he had to let her go to get a taxi. Next thing she's being sick and falling down the wall."

Other pictures from the boozy holiday have seen Michelle partying away while her former Towie star husband Mark played his residency DJ slot at BH Mallorca Hotel.

Michelle – who rose to fame for portraying Tina McIntyre in the ITV soap – has been famed for her clean cut image and composure over the years. She wed Mark in 2015 after a two year romance.

Since leaving Coronation Street she's garnered a great reputation for her work ethic and talent, wowing in her portrayal as Tina Moore in the ITV drama series Tina and Bobby, and has won critical acclaim for her role as Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in BBC1's hit drama Our Girl.