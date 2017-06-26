Ed Sheeran is tired of his artistry being questioned. The Shape Of You hitmaker has taken to Twitter to defend his Glastonbury performance after being hit with accusations of using a backing track to accompany some of his biggest tracks.

The singer-songwriter closed the annual festival on Sunday (25 June) by belting out tracks including Castle On The Hill, Thinking Out Loud, Bloodstream and You Need Me on the iconic Pyramid stage. But for some fans, the set was too perfect.

Many noted their confusion that they could hear guitar tracks being played when the singer-songwriter didn't appear to be playing anything.

One festival goer said: "Watching Ed Sheeran at Glasto. Why is he bothering with a guitar, it's carrying on in the background when he stops playing! #miming"

Another said:"Ed Sheeran just using loads of pre-recorded stuff, miming and not even pretending to play his guitar half the time #Glastonbury."

Although fans quickly rallied to his defence, the 26-year-old flame-haired star, who recently admitted he was afraid of large crowds, felt the need to set the record straight.

''Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x (sic)'' he told his 19million followers of the commonplace gadget used by musicians to gradually build recorded layers of solo performances in real time until it sounds like a band.

However, Sheeran didn't dwell on the detractors for too long and concluded his tweet by summing up his career-defining gig. "Anyway, great night, great atmosphere, family, friends, fun. Love you all x (sic)," he said.