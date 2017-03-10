Ed Sheeran has dominated this week's UK chart with an unprecedented nine songs in the top 10.

Sixteen tracks taken from his new album ÷ (Divide) are in the top 20 in a one-man takeover of the UK chart.

"I don't know if there's some weird thing that Spotify and Apple Music are going to have to change now with streaming," the singer told Radio 1's Official Chart with Greg James.

"I never expected to have nine songs in the top 10 ever in my life."

Something Just Like This, by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, is the only non-Sheeran song to feature in this week's top 10.

"I would have expected there to be more people in that clean sweep," he says. "I'm just happy I got one, two, three, four, five."

The anomaly prompted the singer to question how the single charts system is compiled. "I don't know if something has gone wrong, but I'm definitely very happy about it," he added.

The Official Charts Company said it would consider changing rules for extreme cases where one artist dominates the charts.

"We will review chart methodologies to see if there is something we could or should change," managing director Martin Talbot told BBC News. "We shouldn't, and won't, rush to any kneejerk actions."

Sheeran's third studio album, Divide, became the fastest-selling album of all time by a male artist just a week after it was released. It sold four times more than the fastest-selling album of 2016 - David Bowie's Blackstar.

Divide is the third-fastest selling album ever, with 672,000 copies sold in its first week. Only Adele's 25 and Oasis' Be Here Now sold more in their first seven days.

"All artists should set Adele as their benchmark," Sheeran says. "You won't get anywhere unless you aim high and if anyone gets sort of halfway to Adele they're doing well."

Divide has also broken Spotify records with the album tracks amassing over 56 million on day one of release, trumping The Weeknd's reigning record of 29 million streams with Starboy in December 20.