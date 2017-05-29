Manchester Cityare inching closer towards completing second signing of the summer as Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has arrived in Manchester ahead of his impending move to the Etihad.

The Citizens have moved quickly in the transfer market to secure the services of Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco for a fee around £43m ($55m). According to the Independent, the Brazilian will undergo his medical on Tuesday (30 May), followed by the official announcement.

Ederson is set to cost £35m ($45m) and he is set to become the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, overtaking Gianluigi Buffon. Juventus paid £32.6m ($41.9m) to Parma to land the 39-year-old Italian in 2001.

He was linked with a move to cross town rivals Manchester United. Jose Mourinho earmarked Benfica stopper as a potential replacement for David de Gea, should the Spain international decide to leave the Red Devils for Real Madrid.

It is unlikely that De Gea will join the Spanish capital club as United remain confident of keeping their star player after securing a place in the Champions League. This has forced them to abandon any interest in signing Ederson, allowing City to secure the deal.

Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his goalkeeping position after his side struggled with Claudio Bravo in the 2016/17 season. The former Barcelona man arrived in Manchester last summer after the Catalan manager sanctioned Joe Hart's loan move.

Hart joined Torino on a season-long loan deal and has already confirmed that he will not return to his parent club. He told ESPN, "I really enjoyed it. I'm not going to come back, but I had a good time."

City have already confirmed Willy Caballero will leave the club as Guardiola prepares to build a squad for the next season. With Cabellero allowed to leave and the England international set for summer exit, Ederson's arrival will mean that he will be Guardiola's first choice goalkeeper, ahead of Bravo.

The 23-year-old Ederson played a key role in helping Benfica win three competitions this season. He has made 39 appearances across all competition and has kept 24 clean sheets in the process.