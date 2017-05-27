Manchester City and Manchester United are set to fight it out for Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, with a host of other Premier League clubs also interested for his signature. City have already completed the signing of his teammate Bernardo Silva and are keeping tabs on Mendy, who is valued at £40m ($51m).

The Sun reports that Mourinho is keeping major tabs on the defender and is desperate to get the deal over the line after losing out to City in the race for Silva. Both clubs have qualified for the Champions League next season, which will allow them to attract the best talents from across Europe.

Chelsea, Barcelona and Liverpool are also interested in the French international, who won the title with Monaco in the recently concluded season. However, with Silva gone and Kylian Mbappe heavily linked with a move out of the club, Mendy may be considering his options with a mass exodus on the cards at the home of the Ligue 1 Champions.

Mendy has been among Monaco's leading performers in the league and Europe this season, picking up eight assists and will be a major push in the arm for any club who are able to sign him this summer.

Mourinho has already earmarked a host of players to bring to Old Trafford next season in order to challenge on all fronts, having finished the recently concluded season in sixth spot. The Red Devils are contemplating a move for Antoine Griezmann to strengthen their attack, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic unlikely to have his contract renewed following a knee injury, which will keep him out for the better part of next season.

Meanwhile, Antonio Valencia has extended his contract with the club, with Mourinho stating that he is delighted with the development as he has high hopes from the Ecuador international. He made 43 appearances in all competitions under the Portuguese manager, winning two major trophies in the process. He was also handed the armband for Wednesday night's (24 May) 2-0 Europa League final victory over Ajax in Stockholm, with Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick on the bench.