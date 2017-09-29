Holly Willoughby has caused a bit of a stir with her dramatic weight loss in recent months, and sent Instagram into overdrive with her latest eye-catching outfit.

The 36-year-old This Morning presenter resembled a catwalk model in a thigh-grazing dress by quirky British fashion designer Ashish, which retails at a staggering £1,400.

Willoughby, who was once known for her voluptuous curves and more conservative style, wowed in the high-neck rainbow dress featuring long sleeves for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

The mother-of-two showed off her long, pilates-honed legs in the minidress, keeping the rest of her look simple with silver strappy sandals and her blonde hair worn in a messy ponytail.

The breakfast TV star posted a snap of her dazzling outfit on Instagram, with followers complimenting her on how amazing she looked.

One fan exclaimed: "Looking absolutely incredible!!!!" while another remarked: "Effortlessly beautiful."

A third added: "What's your secret?! You look gorgeous!!"

Willoughby opened up about the criticism she faced at the beginning of her career, claiming she was judged for her appearance before breaking into the mainstream media on shows including Dancing on Ice and The Xtra Factor.

She told Ross on the show which will be aired on Saturday 30 September: "I think I have it less now, I think when I started out I did because a lot of people look at the blonde hair and this and that and the other and have a massive judgement on you.

"When I first started in telly, I had a lot of negative comments about myself but then I suddenly realised I couldn't be anyone else and actually the bits where I mess up or I'm just me seem to be the things that work.

"And I think when you do so much of it, you can only be you. And when you accept that then that just makes things easier."

Willoughby, who has been married to producer Dan Baldwin for 10 years, also spoke about her children Harry, Belle and Chester, and whether she would have another baby.

She said: "I love babies. I don't like the thought of it ever being over. But I don't think that's a reason to have another one, if I was lucky enough to have another one."

She continued: "Three is a really good number. I'm a working mum, I'm very busy and my children are the most important thing and I think the balance is really right.

"We were waiting for Chester to come along. As soon as he came along, everything felt perfect."

Watch Willoughby's full interview on The Jonathan Ross Show at 9.30pm on ITV tomorrow night.