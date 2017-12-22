Elderly couple claims marijuana was for Christmas presents https://t.co/aCNGKuhJE0 pic.twitter.com/HyrTJfHcvz — York News-Times (@yorknewstimes) December 20, 2017

A Sheriff's office in Nebraska have arrested an 80-year-old man after they say he and his wife were stopped driving along an interstate with 60lbs of marijuana in the back of their pickup. According to local reports, the couple said the drugs were intended as christmas gifts.

80-year-old Patrick Jiron was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and not having a drugs tax stamp while his wife, 70-year-old Barbara Jiron was not jailed for "medical reasons," but was cited.

Authorities told the York News-Times that the couple's Toyota Tacoma was pulled over after failing to signal and edging towards the centre line. Sheriff's Lt. Paul Vrbka told the paper that deputies and their dog quickly smelled the marijuana during the stop.

Jiron allegedly admitted there was marijuana in the truck and authorites found 60lbs under a cover in the back of the pickup. According to the paper, the marijuana was of such high grade the street value was likely around $336,000 (£251,000).

The couple reportedly said they did not know they were committing a felony.

Nebraska is one of several US states where marijuana remains illegal - even for medical uses. An attempt to legalise some medical uses for marijuana for seriously ill patients was introduced in the state in 2015, but blocked in the legislature.

Nebraska drug dealers also have to pay tax on their product - even though it's still illegal. Dealers found with drugs, that have not had their drug tax paid for, will face further charges - a way for the state to further punish dealers while making some revenue.