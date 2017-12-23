Age is just a number for Elizabeth Hurley. The 52-year-old has been proving it time and again by sharing her stunning photos on social media that gives women half her age a run for their money.

The Royals star, on Saturday (23 December), took to Instagram to share another jaw-dropping snap that has sent her fans into a meltdown.

The picture shows Liz exuding plenty of sex appeal as she stares into the camera lens through her piercing smokey eyes. She raised the oomph by stretching her arms behind her head to raise her bright orange top a little higher to flaunt her navel and belly chain wrapped around her slim waist.

She teamed up the orange top with white linen trousers and a stray hat to cover her from the sunlight. She is seen wearing minimal make up and lipstick to her pout.

"#throwbackthursday @esteelauder @mariotestino ??????," Hurley wrote next to the image she shared with her fans on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

The photo has sent her fans into a frenzy, with many taking to the comments section to praise the actress for being "beautiful" and calling the snap "breathtaking".

A fan commented, "How do you keep getting more beautiful", while another added, "Such a beautiful picture. I wish you a merry christmas. 'Greetings from Munich' you are #sooprettiee."

Someone else said, "It's true she's definitely like a fine wine, women are allowed to give each other compliments without being creepy", while another admirer added, "Beautiful of course but I can't help but feeling that you are so much more beautiful now @elizabethhurley1."

Many others heaped praises on Hurley's outfit, saying she is looking "gorgeous" in the ensemble. "THAT orange is my favorite orange!! Go Vols! You, me in Tennessee!!!" a fan wrote.