The year 2017 is drawing to a close, but before ringing in the New Year, British beauty Ellie Goulding is treating fans to a smoking hot image – posing seductively with just a slinky bed sheet covering her modesty.

The sultry photo series captures the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker in her natural best while the birthday girl smoulders into the camera with her dramatic eyes and barely-there clothing.

"Waking up on my birthday like," Goulding shared alongside the snap adding, "thank you to my beautiful and talented friend @damon_baker"

Oozing extreme body confidence, the 31-year-old songstress lets her flawless looks – cascading shoulder-length locks and enviable curves – take centre-stage in the first snap from the black and white series.

Goulding takes the sex appeal a few notches higher for her second look. Lying down on her back, the blonde beauty gazes directly into the lenses while her hands are poised near her head in classic Hollywood style. And all this while the Starry Eyed singer simply has a piece of fabric wrapped around her frame.

"Well hello there," a fan impressed with her sultry looks shared in the comments section. Soon others followed suit and bombarded the singer with gushing messages.

"You are always pretty," wrote a second Instagram follower, as someone else went on to gush about her pose, writing, "Wow what a killer."

"Perfect way to pose in your birthday suit," another fan shared.

Someone else shared a curious question directed at the photographer: "You're the lucky one, work with an angel... How is it?"

Asides appreciating the sizzling photo series, fans of Goulding wished her on her birthday and complimented her for being the role model that she has become over time.

"Happy b'day Ellie! Thank you for being this woman who inspires me daily to move on and be a better person to make the world better! I wish you all the best! Even though you do not know me, you are one of the people I love the most, more trust, more respect, more admire," the fan shared.