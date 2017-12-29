2017 has proven to be a great year for the die-hard fans of superhero movies. On one hand, Marvel wooed fans with its signature mix of humour and action in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Thor: Ragnarok. And on the other hand, DC made a much-needed comeback with the critically acclaimed Wonder Woman and the commercial success of Justice League.

The coming year promises to offer even more with others studios like Fox and Sony adding new blockbusters to the line-up for 2018's most-anticipated superhero movies. However, those waiting for Avengers 4 or the solo Batman movie or the Justice League sequel might have to endure a longer wait until 2019.

Keeping in mind the massive number of releases and the ever-growing movie universes, IBTimes UK is here with a quick cheat-sheet to help you keep a track of all superhero movies coming out in 2018:

Black Panther – 16 February, 2018

Marvel kick starts the year with Chadwick Boseman's solo endeavour — after the success of Captain America: Civil War — in the Black Panther movie. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film follows T'Challa, who is all set to return to his kingdom of Wakanda and assume the sovereign's role after the death of his father.

As the new king, however, he is faced with several conflicts including treachery and some formidable foes like the Wakandan exile Erik Killmonger. Asides Boseman, Black Panther also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

The New Mutants – 13 April, 2018

The future of the Fox has been a little doubtful with the tie-up with Marvel and the latest deal with Disney, but one thing that's sure to excite fans is the studios' upcoming release, The New Mutants.

Starting off as a spinoff of the popular X-Men franchise, the New Mutants is also the first Fox-Marvel movie of the year and is centred on a group of teenage mutants.

Rumour has it that James McAvoy might return as Charles Xavier. Other than him, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, and Anya Taylor-Joy are set to cast.

Avengers: Infinity War – 4 May, 2018

Block your calendar for May 2018 as the much-anticipated third instalment of the current Avengers series premieres this summer.

Touted as possibly the biggest release of 2018, Avengers: Infinity War will see almost every big MCU superhero — from Iron Man, Captain America, and The Hulk, to Black Widow, Spider-Man, Thor, and Peter Quill — teaming up to fight the monstrous Thanos.

Following the events of Age of Ultron, inter-connected universes will collide in the upcoming movie to keep Thanos from getting all the Infinity Stones.

Deadpool 2 – 1 June, 2018

Ryan Reynolds-starring R-rated blockbuster Deadpool is expected to follow the commercial success of the first instalment, continuing with its potshots at the genre of superhero movies. In the upcoming sequel though, Marvel's anti-hero Deadpool will be joined on-screen by his part-rival part-pal Cable, starring Josh Brolin.

While not much is known about the plot, a sneak-peek video with Deadpool mimicking Bob Ross has left fans wanting for more of the "Merc with a Mouth".

Aquaman – 21 December, 2018

Two Words: Jason Momoa! The Game of Thrones star's stellar performance as the underwater king and a member of Justice League alongside Batman, Wonder Woman and others left fans with a thirst for more.

Fortunately for DC fans, the actor will be reprising his role as Arthur Curry by the end of 2018 in the much-talked about solo Aquaman film. Asides Momoa, all eyes will be on Amber Heard's Mera as well, who made a promising debut in the superhero ensemble flick.

Here are the other major superhero movies releasing this year:

The Incredibles 2 - 15 June, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp - 6 July, 2018

Venom - 5 October, 2018

X-Men: Dark Phoenix - 2 November, 2018

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - 14 December, 2018