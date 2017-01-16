In this week's Music Minute, Ed Sheeran heads to number one, Donald Trump's inauguration is due to take place this week, and Halsey debut their song from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Ed Sheeran at number one

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran, who has scored a double-whammy on the UK charts. The Thinking Out Loud singer has claimed both the number one and two positions with his comeback singles Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, becoming the first artist in history to do so.

Speaking of his latest achievement, Ed told the Official Charts Company: "I'm incredibly chuffed that they've gone straight in at number one and two today. Both tracks mean a huge amount to me, so it really is amazing to see them go to the top of the chart together on the first week. I can't wait for everyone to hear the rest of the album in March."

Shape Of You is Sheeran's first chart-topping single since Sing in 2014. Divide, his third album, is set for release on 3 March and is available to pre-order via iTunes now.

Donald Trump inauguration

Donald Trump's presidential inauguration takes place on Friday (20 January 2017). Following confusion over who would perform, the guestlist so far features former America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho singing the national anthem, country star Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, who are set to play a Trump-related concert in Washington, DC. Jennifer Holliday was scheduled to perform but pulled out after a backlash from fans.

Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack

If you need to update your playlist then check out Halsey's brand new song Not Afraid Anymore, which appears on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Released on 10 February, the soundtrack also includes Nick Jonas, John Legend, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik.