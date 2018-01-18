Emerson Palmieri's agent has confirmed Chelsea are in talks over a January move for his client with the left-back keen to play under Antonio Conte.

The Chelsea boss is eager for the club to bring in another player capable of providing cover at left wing-back in order to ease the strain on Marcos Alonso – who has started and completed all but three of Chelsea's 23 Premier League games this season.

The Premier League champions initially looked to revive their attempts to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus but once again they have been priced out of a move for the Brazil international, unwilling to meet his £60m valuation.

Instead, the club have turned to Roma's Palmieri, who is said to be available for £20m this month. Liverpool are reportedly another club vying for the 23-year-old's signature but the full-back's agent Fernando Garcia has now confirmed talks are well underway with Chelsea, with the chance to play under Conte a major selling point for his client.

When asked if a move to the Blues is a possibility, Garcia told Calcio Mercato: "Of course yes, absolutely, now the two clubs are talking, we will see if it will be successful."

On the Conte factor, he added: "Obviously, yes, it would be a dream. Conte is a top coach, one of the best and most successful in the world."

Garcia did however add "nothing is certain" with the clubs still deep in discussion and will wait for further developments before travelling to Italy himself.

Conte is also eager for his side to provide him with more firepower this month and having opened dialogue with the Giallorossi, Chelsea also asked about their striker Edin Dzeko, according to Premium Sport. Chelsea have not at this point made an official offer for the former Manchester City striker, with the Italian outlet adding Roma sporting director Monchi does not intend to allow the player to leave this month.

They add however that stance could change should Chelsea return with a firmer approach later this window.