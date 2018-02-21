She has never shied away from stripping for glamorous magazine shoots. The "stunning" Emily Ratajkowski has done it again, this time for a Vanity Fair shoot.

Oozing sultry charm as always, the lingerie model goes topless as she poses for the Spanish issue of the magazine. While her face radiates a dewy glow, with just a hint of gloss, the 26-year-old fashionista shows off a barely-there look, decked in just high-waist underwear.

Ratajkowski might have given the shirt a miss in the tastefully done portrait captured by Canadian photographer Norman Jean Roy, but with a careful play of hands the model ensures that her modesty is hidden.

As she holds a camera near her face in the photo, she gazes straight into Roy's lens with her smouldering eyes drawing attention. The model's luscious brunette locks are styled into a voluminous blowout, adding to the oomph.

One of her social media followers commented: "You Sometimes Look like Dua Lipa... But you're still beautiful in your ways."

Indeed, the model has seldom cared about others or what critics have to say about her bold and brazen style. Known for her sultry magazine covers, more often than not, the American beauty has found herself at the centre of controversies. But in her own words, she believes to live life on her "terms".

"I like to make my own choices. I live life on my own terms... I feel the most comfortable naked at home – are you surprised by that?" said the model, as per the Daily Mail.

Ratajkowski, who recently starred in the DKNY's Spring 2018 Intimates campaign, continued, "I don't hold back. I don't take any s**t neither should you. I'm extremely persistent.

"I'm my own superhero – you are too. We are all capable of way more than we realise. I'm complicated... secretly romantic... vulnerable... bad texter...never get back to anyone... real... silly... Underneath it all, I'm just me."