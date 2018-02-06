@inamorataswim A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:34am PST

Emily Ratajkowski has set pulses racing on Instagram once more by sharing two snaps of herself posing in a burnt orange swimsuit.

The body confident 26-year-old model and actress shared the smouldering images to her 16.5 million follower, letting them know that one of their favourite swimsuits by her swimwear line Inamorata had been restocked.

The one-piece style is called 'Leucadia' and comes in four different colours including plain black, and grey polka dot. Retailing at £115.32, it features a halterneck, open back and thong design, ensuring a lot of flesh is on show.

Fans were quick to comment on the model's post, which sees her looking over her shoulder and revealing a good amount of sideboob in one shot, while showing off the plunging front design with a dramatic stance in the second.

One person commented: "Gorgeous my dear," while another praised her healthy figure, stating: "Now this is a HEALTHY, happy, hot, fit and BEAUTIFUL body."

A third added: "Gorgeous at any time, anywhere!"

The London-born model has been back to promoting her wildly popular swimwear line this week after a few designs returned to the virtual shelves, with Ratajkowski aiming to boost women's poolside confidence with her bikinis and one-pieces.

She claimed that highlighting a woman's waist was a main priority in creating the pieces, telling Vogue: "My waist, and for women in general, that is the thing that you want to accentuate the most, and sometimes it can be really hard.

"In a one-piece, there is nothing that is cinching your waist, so it was important to have something that was flattering in that way."

Ratajkowski, who signed with Ford Models at the age of 14, has starred in a few films including Gone Girl and shot to fame for her scantily-clad appearance in Robin Thicke's music video for Blurred Lines in 2013. She has since gone on to land several magazine covers including Grazia France and Vogue Spain, as well as modelling for the French fashion brand The Kooples.