Oscar-winning actor Emma Thompson is the latest high profile star to comment on the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has engulfed Hollywood, calling the producer "a predator".

Appearing on BBC's Newsnight, the British actor said: "I didn't know about these things but they don't surprise me at all and they are endemic to the system anyway. What I find extraordinary is that this man is at the top of a very particular iceberg.

"I don't think you can describe him as a 'sex addict'. He's a predator. What he is top of the ladder of, is a system of harassment and belittling and bullying and interference."

Dozens of famous faces have come forward with stories of harassment and abuse by Weinstein and others in the industry following a New York Times report last week.

The investigation cited allegations from actor Ashley Judd and former Weinstein Company employee Emily Nestor.

Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne are among those who've shared their encounters with Weinstein.

Thompson compared the situation to the scandal around former TV personality Jimmy Savile, who was revealed to be a monstrous sexual predator following his death in 2011.

"Isn't it the same story as Jimmy Savile? The most important thing we can extrapolate from this event is what's really going on, otherwise all that's going to happen is everyone will say 'hey do you remember Jimmy Savile, do you remember Harvey Weinstein?'

"Maybe not to that degree. Do they have to all be as bad as him to make it count? Does it only count if you really have done it to loads and loads and loads of women? Or does it count if you do it to one woman once. I think the latter."

Weinstein has denied many of the allegations made against him, but also issued a statement implying some level of guilt.

In response to the initial New York Times report, he said: "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons."

Police in New York and London are investigating the allegations.

Weinstein was fired from his position at The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded, and is now in rehab in the US. Speaking to the press yesterday, he sensationally said: "You know what, we all make mistakes... A second chance, I hope."

On how to address the problems, Thompson said: "We have to get more women in the profession in positions of power.I do see and hear a lot of voices, and I do want add mine to theirs and say that Hollywood can and must change."