Rose McGowan has lashed out at Amazon boss Jeff Bezos saying that she informed his studio head that she was "raped" by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein but was told, "it hadn't been proven".

"1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof," the 44-year-old actress wrote on Twitter.

McGowan has said that when she informed the studio head about the incident, he responded by killing the project she was developing for the streaming giant.

"2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works," she wrote. "3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar."

"4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead," she continued. "5) @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon."

Just hours after McGowan made the rape allegations against Weinstein and the studio head for ignoring her rape claim, Amazon announced that Roy Price is "on leave of absence effective immediately" from the company, according to Daily Mail.

Before claiming that Weinstein raped her, McGowan's Twitter handle was suspended leading to protest with the hashtag: "#WomenBoycottTwitter".

"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3," Twitter has said in a statement.

Numerous A-list celebrities, including the likes of former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, have come out in the public to slam Weinstein for his alleged sexual misconducts.

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne has alleged that Weinstein tried to make her kiss another woman in his hotel room before attempting to kiss her as she left.

"He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....I was so nervous," she wrote Instagram.

She continued, "After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."

Read Cara Delevingne's full Instagram post below: