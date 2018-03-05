Emma Watson went bold at the Oscars last night, flying the flag for women across the globe by wearing a black gown and showing off a new poignant tattoo on her right arm.

The 27-year-old Harry Potter star, who never seemed like the tattoo type, boasted a large inking bearing the words 'Times Up' at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday evening (4 March).

She made an overall striking image by sporting a black velvet embellished by Ralph Lauren which she completed with a choppy haircut and natural makeup with a brown smoky eye.

While it is unclear if Watson's new inking is temporary or transfer, the English literature graduate appeared to be oblivious of the tattoo's poor grammar as it missed out an apostrophe between the E and S.

Nevertheless, the British-born star didn't fail to show it off by flaunting her forearm to the cameras as she stole the limelight on the red carpet, maintaining her status as a pioneer for the movement against sexual harassment and abuse.

Fans were quick to point out her mistake, with one person tweeting her: "@EmmaWatson have you forgotten the apostrophe on your "Time's up" tattoo. Very poor grammar."

While someone else said: "Love Emma Watson trying too hard to prove how much of a feminist she is with that Times Up tattoo and missing the apostrophe."

A third added: "Emma Watson got a "Time's Up" tattoo but it's missing the apostrophe. I sooooo thought she was better than that. #oscars."

Back in January, the Beauty and the Beast actress took to Instagram to tell her followers: "We want all survivors of sexual harassment, everywhere, to be heard, to be believed, and to know that accountability is possible."

Proving how strongly she feels about the movement, she also donated £1m to a fund for victims of sexual harassment ahead of a show of female solidarity at the BAFTAs, where an array of British actresses wowed in black gowns and were accompanied by feminist activists.