Supermodel Kelly Brook has regretted putting her career ahead of starting a family. Appearing on ITV show Loose Women, she also discussed her heartbreaking miscarriage.

In a rather emotional hour that aired on 29 January, the star, who is in a long-term relationship with Jeremy Parisi, admitted that she would have done things differently if she had thought about it more in her twenties.

The 38-year-old said: "I hit 30 and I got pregnant, and I said to myself, right, I am not really ready to have children, but this is an amazing opportunity. I hadn't planned to get pregnant, but unfortunately, I had a miscarriage very late along the line."

Brook suffered the miscarriage in 2011 when she was six months pregnant and later lost a second baby in December that year.

"I just feel like, if I'd known in my 20s how difficult having children in my 30s would be, I think I would have made different choice," Brook added.

The Playboy model tearfully revealed that she doesn't know if she can ever conceive a baby. "I think women think you can go through your life and have a baby whenever you want, well some can and some can't. And I don't think I really realised that and I got so caught up in my world," she said.

"Now I don't know if I am going to able to carry a baby, I don't know if that is in my future now. I do feel, not regret, but I think [I might have done things differently], I just felt I was in that category of work, work, work and all these opportunities."

The Britain's Got Talent judge also told fellow panellists Ruth Langsford, Lisa Riley and Linda Robson that she was too focused on her career. "I spent so much time focused on my career that having a family was so left behind and now I am in my late 30s, I feel like actually I wish I had kind of thought more about having more children earlier."

"I I feel like now I am kind of up against it. I've got money, my own home and I've got my independence and all these amazing things, but I don't have children."

The television presenter admitted that she is happier than ever with her French boyfriend Parisi. "I love my life, I have women with children that come to my house and say it's so clean. It's not all about children, you can be happy without children. I don't want it to be like poor me, poor me."

"I did have a bad experience but I've had a lot of great things happen to me. But I am yet to meet a woman who has it all. I'm yet to meet a woman that has it all."