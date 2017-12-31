A woman battling cancer married the love of her life from her hospital bed before passing away 18 hours later.

Heather Mosher married David at St Francis Hospital before Christmas in Hartford, Connecticut, before dying on 23 December.

The wedding was captured on camera by her bridesmaid Christina Karas (Lee), who posted the photos on Facebook with an emotional tribute to the bride.

She wrote: "With triple negative breast cancer throughout her system, the unstoppable Heather Lindsay gathered all of her strength for one final act - to marry Dave Mosher in the Hospital Chapel.

"Witnessed by an extraordinary family, friends as well as the many doctors and nurses who cared for her, Heather passed away less than 24 hours later.

"Her indelible spirit and the gifts she gave this world will surely live on.

"Thoughts, prayers, healing and so much love to her family and friends. You earned your wings, Heather."

Speaking to WFSB, husband David Mosher said the photos reminded him of someone "who is crossing the finish line of a marathon".

"Nobody thought she would've made it that far. She proved them all wrong and that's what that photo says to me," he said.

The couple met at a dance in May 2015.

"We were just kind of inseparable after that," Mosher said.

Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer on 23 December 2016 and David proposed the same day.

"A pair of draft horses, a carriage, and I arranged it all for that night. We went out on the carriage ride and I proposed to her under a street light," he said.

Less than a week later, Heather found out she had one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer.

By September 2017, the cancer had spread to her brain and she wasn't expected to make it past October.

"She was tough. Anyone else would have given up a long time ago. The doctors even said we don't know how she's still here," he added.

The couple planned to marry on 30 December but doctors told them to move the date forward.

The bride's last words were her wedding vows.

"She's my great love, and I'm going to lose her, but I'm not losing her forever," David said.