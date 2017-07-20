Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is expected to join up with the rest of his Reds teammates this weekend after he was given an extended summer break due to international commitments.

Can, 23, was part of the Germany squad that emerged victorious in the Confederations Cup this summer, and will now join up with the rest of the Liverpool squad on Monday (31 July), when they return from their tour of Hong Kong.

Jurgen Klopp may hope the return of Can will allow contract negotiations to recommence. The former Bayer Leverkusen star only has 12 months left on his current deal with Liverpool, and significant progress over fresh terms is yet to be made.

The lack of progression in negotiations has led to interest from a number of clubs, most notably Serie A champions Juventus, according to The Liverpool Echo. But Liverpool have no interest in selling Can, who featured 32 times in the Premier League last season, with Klopp keen to keep hold of his compatriot as he attempts to build a side capable of challenging for the title.

The Reds have already signed Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah and are close to finalising a deal for Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson for a fee of around £8m. But Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita – Klopp's top summer transfer targets – seem unlikely to swap their current clubs for Anfield.

Van Dijk had designs on a move to Liverpool earlier this summer, but the Reds' pursuit of the esteemed Netherlands international left Southampton fuming. Liverpool eventually apologised to the Saints both privately and publicly, but the manner in which they approached Van Dijk only hardened the south coast outfit's stance over their captain.

A deal for RB Leipzig's Keita seems just as unlikely, despite the Guinea international reportedly being desperate to join up with Klopp.

Leipzig have informed Liverpool on a number of occasions that the 22-year-old dynamic midfielder is not for sale and remained staunch in their refusal to do business by rejecting a mammoth £66m bid from the Reds hierarchy, who are now considering whether to end their interest and pursue other options or increase their offer.