Tyson Fury appears to have called time on his boxing career again after posting a short message on social media thanking his fans who "supported and believed" in him.

Fury, 28, was hoping to make a comeback to the ring next year after vacating the WBA and WBO heavyweight titles he won when defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 but indicated that he has reached "the end" of his eventful career in boxing, during which he won all 25 of his bouts.

Fury's message via Instagram read: "Been very blessed in my life & career achieve the upmost in boxing, was a epic journey along the way. Thanks to all the fans that supported & believed in me along the way, Hope you enjoy it as much as I did."

Fury was forced to give up his world titles after admitting to using cocaine in order to help cope with depression. The British Boxing Board of Control subsequently Fury's boxing license after hearing of his confession to taking illegal substances. 'The Gypsy King', who recently spoke about a potential fight with Anthony Joshua, is still waiting to learn the date for the restart of his UK Anti-Doping hearing.

This is not the first time that Fury has announced his retirement from boxing. The Wythenstawe-born fighter took to Twitter to call time on his career in the ring in October last year with a message that was not as heartfelt as the one he posted on Wednesday (26 July).

"Boxing is the saddest thing I ever took part in, all a pile of s***," Fury tweeted. "I'm the greatest, and I'm also retired, so go suck a d***, happy days."