Two of boxing's biggest names in Tyson Fury and Manny Pacquiao have given their predictions on how the highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will turn out.

The boxing match between the two combat stars was confirmed earlier this month and arguably the biggest fight in history will take place in Las Vegas on 26 August.

While the McGregor camp are confident of the Irishman knocking out "Money", the majority of the combat world just do not see Mayweather losing a boxing match.

However, former boxing heavyweight champion Fury has gone against the grain by picking McGregor to win, even claiming that it would benefit boxing.

"I think McGregor will do him in one round," Fury told iFL TV. "I think Conor McGregor will knock him out in the first 35 seconds like he did to Jose Aldo, to be honest."

"It would be good for boxing if McGregor chinned him. It would be great for the real people of the world."

Meanwhile, Pacquiao — who takes on Jeff Horn in a welterweight bout on Saturday (1 July) — does not see McGregor having any shot whatsoever.

Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 in what was billed to be the "fight of the century" until it actually led to an underwhelming bout that left a sour taste for boxing fans, and the Filipino believes this upcoming meeting could be the same.

"McGregor has no chance in this fight," Pacquiao told Yahoo Sports. "In fact, it could be very boring."

"There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd. How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing."